Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.61. 170,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,809,196. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

