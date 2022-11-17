Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases Shares of 3,000 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after buying an additional 1,953,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 518,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after buying an additional 167,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DSI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.