Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Transactions at Riverview Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

In other news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 146,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.