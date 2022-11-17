Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22.
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.
Insider Transactions at Riverview Bancorp
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 146,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
