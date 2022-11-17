Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Sells 58,067.82 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock traded down 1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting 32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,339,273. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is 31.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 59.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

