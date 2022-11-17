RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 196,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 149,751 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

