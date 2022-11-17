Robert W. Baird Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $255.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.05.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $6.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.68. 1,658,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,876. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $331.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 33.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 59.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

