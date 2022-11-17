Robert W. Baird Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $50.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.59% from the company’s previous close.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

BBWI opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 56.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

