Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares during the period.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

