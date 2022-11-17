Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Root to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Root Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. Root has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $90.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Galileo PTC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $8,960,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Root by 661.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,896 shares in the last quarter. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. bought a new stake in Root in the second quarter worth about $2,087,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Root in the second quarter worth about $1,991,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its position in Root by 39.6% in the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,671,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,400 shares in the last quarter.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

