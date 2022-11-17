Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.26 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.21-4.34 EPS.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.93. 4,217,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,580. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

