Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.21-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.21-4.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $97.93. 4,217,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,580. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,235,000 after acquiring an additional 244,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

