Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.21-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,580. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

