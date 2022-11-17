Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $107.68 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

