Route1 (CVE:ROI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 507500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.02.

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

