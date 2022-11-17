Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.05. Route1 shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.
Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.
