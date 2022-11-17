Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $46.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

