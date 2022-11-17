Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$103.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday.

Onex Stock Performance

TSE ONEX opened at C$72.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94. Onex has a twelve month low of C$61.33 and a twelve month high of C$101.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

