Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $11.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.
NYSE TCN opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
