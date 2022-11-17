Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $571,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after buying an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,765,000 after buying an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

