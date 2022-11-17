Royal Bank of Canada Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 775

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 675 ($7.93) to GBX 775 ($9.11) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.05) to GBX 720 ($8.46) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Investec raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Beazley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 789 ($9.27) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $668.43.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.41 on Monday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

