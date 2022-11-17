Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.18, but opened at $34.58. Ryan Specialty shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2,033 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.