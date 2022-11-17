Safe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Safe has a market cap of $120.24 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00034962 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00238778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00119506 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060725 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.4118854 USD and is up 11.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

