Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 2.2% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,231 shares of company stock worth $19,103,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

CRM stock traded down $4.77 on Thursday, hitting $150.35. 163,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average of $165.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

