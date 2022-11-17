Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 140 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1,913.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 22.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17,042.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,139,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,343,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

