Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 47 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $360.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,866. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

