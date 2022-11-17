Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.46. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

