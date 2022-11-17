Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,330.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 139.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 125,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.13 on Thursday. 3,701,341 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

