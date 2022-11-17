Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,760. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $289.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.80.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

