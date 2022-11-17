Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Insider Shaleen Devgun Sells 10,000 Shares

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNDR stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.66. 577,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,930. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after acquiring an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after buying an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after buying an additional 141,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Schneider National by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 195,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

