Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Wealthspan Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 263.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,271,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.