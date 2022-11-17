Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,705 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 73,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.95.

