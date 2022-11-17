SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

