SelfKey Market Capitalization Achieves $18.13 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $18.13 million and $1.11 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

