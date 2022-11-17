Selway Asset Management Has $1.35 Million Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 816,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 133,252 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 25.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 202,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 41,388 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 114.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 179,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.