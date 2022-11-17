Selway Asset Management Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 148,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,174. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

