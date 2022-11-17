Selway Asset Management Purchases 535 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,729,000 after buying an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.13.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

