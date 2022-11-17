Selway Asset Management Purchases 750 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

Selway Asset Management grew its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.19% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,314. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

