Selway Asset Management Takes $736,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,309,468. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.