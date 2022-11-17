SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

