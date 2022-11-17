Senseonics (SENS) versus The Competition Financial Review

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Senseonics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Senseonics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 97 660 1419 21 2.62

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Senseonics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

24.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Senseonics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million -$302.47 million N/A Senseonics Competitors $2.89 billion $516.56 million 31.40

Senseonics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Risk and Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ competitors have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 1,450.19% -195.50% 71.93% Senseonics Competitors 173.02% -23.47% 9.92%

Summary

Senseonics competitors beat Senseonics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

