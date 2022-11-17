Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of Service Co. International worth $24,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

SCI stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

