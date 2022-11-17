ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 166,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 235.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 331.9% in the second quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

NYSE NOW traded down $8.48 on Thursday, reaching $403.72. 20,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,454. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $695.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.86. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

