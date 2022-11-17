SFI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 3.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,803,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.82. 55,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,497. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.