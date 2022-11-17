SFI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 53,602 The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The New America High Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 645,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock remained flat at $6.86 on Thursday. 810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,765. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.