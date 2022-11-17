Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Rises By 6.7%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Aker Solutions ASA from 39.00 to 45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Further Reading

