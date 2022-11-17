Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Declines By 10.7%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $958.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $14,664,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

