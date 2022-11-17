Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Increases By 5.3%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ansell Price Performance

Shares of ANSLF stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Ansell has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

