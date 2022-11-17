Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Decreases By 11.3%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,839. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Avista by 72.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avista by 663.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

