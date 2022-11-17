Short Interest in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expands By 9.0%

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,896. BGSF has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in BGSF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in BGSF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 86,267 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

