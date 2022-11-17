Short Interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rises By 7.3%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 23,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,452,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,480,356. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.